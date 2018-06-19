Setting up Arcanist for Mozilla development on Windows

Mozilla is rolling out Phabricator as part of our tooling. However, at the time of writing I was unable to find a straight forward setup to get the Phabricator tooling playing nice on Windows with MozillaBuild.
Right now there are a couple of separate threads around how to interact with Phabricator on Windows:
However, I have stuff waiting for me on Phabricator that I'd like to interact with now, so let's get a work around in place! I started with the Arcanist windows steps, but have adapted them to a MozillaBuild specific environment.
PHP
Arcanist requires PHP. Grab a build from here. The docs for Arcanist indicate the type of build doesn't really matter, but I opted for a thread safe one because that seems like a nice thing to have.
I installed PHP outside of my MozillaBuild directory, but you can put it anywhere. For the sake of example, my install is in
C:\Patches\Php\php-7.2.6-Win32-VC15-x64.
We need to enable the curl extension: in the PHP install dir copy
php.ini-development to
php.ini and uncomment (by removing the
;) the
extension=curl line.
Finally, enable PHP to find its extension by uncommenting the
extension_dir = "ext" line. The Arcanist instructions suggest setting a fully qualified path, but I found a relative path worked fine.
Arcanist
Create somewhere to store Arcanist and libphutil. Note, these need to be located in the same directory for
arc to work.
$ mkdir somewhere/
$ cd somewhere/
somewhere/ $ git clone https://github.com/phacility/libphutil.git
somewhere/ $ git clone https://github.com/phacility/arcanist.git
For me this is
C:\Patches\phacility\.
Wire everything into MozillaBuild
Since I want
arc to be usable in MozillaBuild until this work around is no longer required, we're going to modify start up settings. We can do this by changing
...mozilla-build/msys/etc/profile.d and adding to the
PATH already being constructed. In my case I've added that paths mentioned earlier, but with MSYS syntax:
/c/Patches/Php/php-7.2.6-Win32-VC15-x64:/c/Patches/phacility/arcanist/bin:.
Now
arc should run inside newly started MozillaBuild shells.
Credentials
We still need credentials in order to use
arc with
mozilla-central. For this to work we need a Phabricator account, see here for that. After that's done, in order to get your credentials run
arc install-certificate, navigate to the page as instructed and copy your API key back to the command line.
Other problems
If you have the
evolve extension installed for Mercurial you may run into an
Unknown Mercurial log field 'instability'! exception which is discussed in this bug. This can be worked around via :mgaudet's comment on the bug.
Finally, I had some issues with
arc diff based on my Mercurial config. Updating my extensions and running a
./mach bootsrap seemed to help.
Ready to go
Hopefully everything is ready to go at this point. I found working through the Mozilla docs for how to use
arc after setup helpful. If have any comments, please let me know either via email or on IRC.