Building Geckoview/Firefox for Android under Windows Subsystems for Linux (wsl)

These are notes on my recent attempts to get Android builds of Firefox working under WSL 1. After tinkering with this I ultimately decided to do my Android builds in a full blown VM running Linux, but figure these notes may serve useful to myself or others.

This was done on Windows 10 using a Debian 9 WSL machine. The steps below assume an already cloned copy of mozilla-unified or mozilla-central .

Create a .mozconfig ensuring that LF line endings are used, CRLF seems to break parsing of the config under WSL:

# Build GeckoView/Firefox for Android: ac_add_options --enable-application=mobile/android # Targeting the following architecture. # For regular phones, no --target is needed. # For x86 emulators (and x86 devices, which are uncommon): ac_add_options --target=i686 # For newer phones. # ac_add_options --target=aarch64 # Write build artifacts to: mk_add_options MOZ_OBJDIR=@TOPSRCDIR@/../mozilla-builds/objdir-droid-i686-opt

Bootstrap via ./mach bootstrap . After the bootstrap I found I still needed to install yasm in my package manager.

Now you should be ready to build with ./mach build . However, note that the object directory being built into needs to live on the WSL drive, i.e. mk_add_options MOZ_OBJDIR= should point to somewhere like ~/objdir and not /mnt/c/objdir .

This is because the build system will expect to files to be handled in a case sensitive manner and will create files like String.h and string.h in the same directory. Windows doesn't do this outside of WSL by default, and it causes issues with the build. I've got a larger discussion on the nuts and bolts of this, as well as a hacky work around below if you're interested in the details.

At this stage you should have an Android build. It can be packaged via ./mach package and then moved to the Windows mount – or if you have an Android emulator running under windows you can simply use ./mach install – this required required me to ~.mozbuild/android-sdk-linux/platform-tools/adb kill-server then ~.mozbuild/android-sdk-linux/platform-tools/adb start-server after enabling debugging on my emulated phone to get my WSL adb` to connect.

For other commands, your mileage may vary. For example ./mach crashtest <crashtest> fails, seemingly due to being unable to call su as expected under WSL.

Case sensitivity of files under Windows

When attempting to build Firefox for Android into an objdir on my Windows C drive I ended up getting a number of errors for due to files including String.h . This was a little confusing, as I recognize string.h , but the upper case S version not so much.

The cause is that the build system contains a list of headers and that there are several cases of headers with the same name only differing by uppercase initial letter, including the above string ones. In fact, there are 3 cases in that file: String.h , Strings.h , and Memory.h , and in my builds they can be safely removed to allow the build to progress.

I initially though this happened because the NTFS file system doesn't support case sensitive file names, whilst whatever file system was being used by WSL did. However, the reality is that NTFS does support case sensitivity and Windows itself is the one imposing case insensitivity.

Indeed, Windows is now exposing functionality to set case sensitivity on directories. Under WSL all directories are created with by default as case sensitive, but fsutil can be used to set the flag on directories outside WSL.

In fact, using fsutil to flag dirs as case sensitive allows for working around the issue with building to a objdir outside of WSL. For example I was able to do this fsutil.exe file setCaseSensitiveInfo ./dist/system_wrappers in the root of my objdir and then perform my build from WSL to outside WSL without issue. This isn't particularly ergonomic for normal use though, because Firefox's build system will destroy and recreate that dir which drops the flag. So I'd either need to manually restore it each time, or modify the build system.

The case sensitivity handling of files on Windows is interesting in a software archeology sense, and I plan to write more on it, but want to avoid this post (further) going off on a tangent around Windows architecture.